Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $103.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.0588.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

UBER opened at $94.24 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

