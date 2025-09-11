UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 45.9% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.