UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,473.40. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 106,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 884,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 120,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 288,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 199,504 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

