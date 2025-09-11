UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. UiPath has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,700,133 shares in the company, valued at $32,428,597.33. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,310 shares of company stock worth $10,969,372. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

