UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,075 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 109,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $178,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,031.36. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip James Mason sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $90,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,350.55. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.