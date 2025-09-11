United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.82. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.