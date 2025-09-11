United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $112.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.5938.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

NYSE UPS opened at $83.91 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,405,000 after buying an additional 768,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,106,381,000 after purchasing an additional 444,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,459,000 after acquiring an additional 746,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after acquiring an additional 762,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

