UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $354.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.7727.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $347.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

