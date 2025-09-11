UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.20 and its 200 day moving average is $371.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

