Unum Group $UNM Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.15.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

