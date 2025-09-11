Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.70. 16,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 36,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.4%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.
