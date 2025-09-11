Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.56 and last traded at C$71.45. 35,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 34,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.27.
Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.39.
About Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF
The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada China A Inclusion Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks in developed and emerging markets, excluding Canada.
