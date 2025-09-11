Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.56 and last traded at C$71.45. 35,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 34,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.27.

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada China A Inclusion Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks in developed and emerging markets, excluding Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.