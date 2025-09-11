Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF $VFQY Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFQY stock opened at $149.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

