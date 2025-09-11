Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSTM. B. Riley raised shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Verastem from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Verastem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $608.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 17,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $91,355.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 443,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,894.07. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,488 shares of company stock worth $127,149. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Verastem by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Verastem by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

