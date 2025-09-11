Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veris Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 925.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

