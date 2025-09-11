Victoria (LON:VCP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 price target on the stock.

Victoria Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VCP stock opened at GBX 67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 37 and a 12-month high of GBX 151. The firm has a market cap of £76.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (10.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victoria had a negative return on equity of 356.44% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria will post 15.8739255 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria Company Profile

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

