Vident Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Zeta Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zeta Global Stock Performance
NYSE ZETA opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.