Vident Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Zeta Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

