Vident Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 822 Insulet Corporation $PODD

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 27,298.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,744,100,000 after purchasing an additional 661,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $74,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 1,316.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,276,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,976 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ PODD opened at $337.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.04 and its 200 day moving average is $291.09. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $220.10 and a fifty-two week high of $353.50.
Several analysts have commented on PODD shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.
In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
