Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 129,574 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 989,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,741.34. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The business had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.