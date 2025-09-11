Vident Advisory LLC Takes $107,000 Position in New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFE. New Street Research set a $8.50 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.99. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.67.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.55). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 48.94%.The firm had revenue of $432.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

