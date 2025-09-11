Visteon Corporation $VC Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 286.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 558.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 33.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock worth $1,538,595 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra Research lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Baird R W raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

