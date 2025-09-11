Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Bank of America

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Baird R W raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Visteon from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Visteon Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,519.76. The trade was a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Visteon by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Visteon by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Visteon by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

