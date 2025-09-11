Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Visteon has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $129.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,595 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Visteon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Visteon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 111.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

