Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 684 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 594.80.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 582.60 on Monday. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 486.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 614.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,672.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistry Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 84,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 590 per share, with a total value of £496,001.20. Insiders have bought a total of 84,139 shares of company stock worth $49,645,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.