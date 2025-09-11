W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 225.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W.P. Carey worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 276,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 576.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE WPC opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.