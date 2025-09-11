Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.3529.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 480.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 127.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 87.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

