Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,487 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $32,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waystar by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Waystar by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Waystar by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waystar by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after buying an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In related news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 682,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,646.87. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 19,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $776,742.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,007,284.78. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,942,609. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Waystar Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAY opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Further Reading

