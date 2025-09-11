WBB Securities Upgrades Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) to Buy

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at WBB Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. WBB Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 155.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of CELU opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Celularity has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 459.57% and a negative net margin of 165.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Celularity by 1,538.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Celularity by 106.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

