Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,794,618 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,455,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,794,618 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,315,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Down 3.2%
AAPL opened at $226.79 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.16.
View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.