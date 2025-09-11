Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $103.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

NYSE:APTV opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Aptiv by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Aptiv by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 61,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

