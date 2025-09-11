Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

