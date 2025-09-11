Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -129.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 11,728 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $218,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1,495.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

