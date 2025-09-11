Wells Fargo & Company Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $145.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $770,872.82. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock worth $1,538,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 286.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Visteon by 111.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 558.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

