Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Price

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNPS. Citigroup cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $387.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.99.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,363,000 after purchasing an additional 231,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

