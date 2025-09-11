Wells Fargo & Company Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $126.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

