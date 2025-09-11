Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ SVC opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $503.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.53 million.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.