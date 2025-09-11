Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to “Overweight”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $212.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $187.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.40.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $151.60 and a 52-week high of $218.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,006 shares during the period. TLT Family Holdco ULC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $865,442,000. LCC Family Corp. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $813,253,000. SEG Family Corp. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $659,930,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $275,036,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

