Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. $HIO Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 481.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 78,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 768,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 1,116,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%.

In other news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason acquired 10,000 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

