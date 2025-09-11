Wickes Group’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wickes Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 205 to GBX 195 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 222.50.

Wickes Group Stock Performance

LON WIX opened at GBX 194.47 on Wednesday. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £450.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,592.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.72.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Analysts predict that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.

