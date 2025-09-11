Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 432,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 518,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Stock Up 7.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WYHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Company Profile

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets.

