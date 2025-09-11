WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 13,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 24,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $130.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 36.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 272,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 158.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 114,561 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 231.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

