Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

WTKWY opened at $123.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $120.59 and a twelve month high of $189.96.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.9147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 179.0%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

