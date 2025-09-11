Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Workday stock opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.96 and its 200-day moving average is $239.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,380 shares of company stock worth $76,586,604. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

