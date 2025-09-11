Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.0833.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XERS. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.13. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xeris Biopharma

In related news, Director John Johnson sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 833,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,095.56. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $334,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,968.96. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,777. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 67.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,089,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 1,245,188 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 207.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,780,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,435 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 237.7% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,594,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

