Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. $YMAB Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,236,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 204,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 70,789 shares during the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 108,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $389.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jones Trading downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $8.60 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

