Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of NOV Q3 Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%.The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NOV opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. NOV has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.34.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 395.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

