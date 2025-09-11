Zacks Research Predicts CMS Energy’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

