Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2025

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEKGet Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 56,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 824,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Zentek Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 981.17%.The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

