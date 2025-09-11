Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $85.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.6190.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $8,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,253.99. This represents a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,200,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,770,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,060,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Selkirk Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 365,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 110.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 152,955 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG opened at $82.51 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -317.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

