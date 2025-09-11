Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $23,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,328,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,586.74. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $79,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,550.28. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.7%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.65, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

